SDF arrests ISIS leader in Deir ez-Zor

Shafaq News - Deir ez-Zor

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Tuesday apprehended a leader of an ISIS cell in the town of Darnaj, in eastern Deir ez-Zor countryside, after a clash that left him wounded and in custody.

A statement from the SDF media center said the confrontation also claimed the life of one SDF fighter and wounded two others.

In a separate incident, the statement reported that ISIS cells attempted to storm a security checkpoint in the town of Abriha, east of Deir ez-Zor, using motorcycles and machine guns. SDF fighters repelled the assault, forcing the attackers to withdraw after one of them was injured.

Meanwhile, SDF denied reports of clashes with Syrian government-affiliated armed groups in the Deir Hafir area of eastern Aleppo countryside, asserting that the situation there remains "completely calm."