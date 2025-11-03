SDF, Raqqa tribes seek to strengthen civil–security cooperation

Shafaq News – Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) discussed with tribal leaders and residents of Raqqa political, security, and service-related issues aimed at strengthening cooperation with local authorities.

According to the SDF statement on Monday, during the meeting, the group also stressed that maintaining the city’s stability depends on continuous coordination between civilians and security forces.

Once the de facto capital of ISIS, Raqqa fell under the group’s control in 2014 before the SDF, led by Mazloum Abdi and backed by the US-led Coalition, declared the city fully liberated on October 20, 2017. Today, Raqqa is administered by the Raqqa Civil Council in coordination with the SDF and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES).