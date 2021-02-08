Four killed and three injured in an ISIS attack on Asayish checkpoint in Al-Raqqah

Shafaq News/ Four fighters from the Internal Security Forces "Asayish" were killed, while three were injured in an ISIS attack targeting a checkpoint in the western countryside of Al-Raqqah, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed earlier today, Monday.

SOHR reported that Unknown gunmen believed to be of ISIS cells opened machine gun fire on a checkpoint of the Asayish in the western countryside of Al-Raqqah, amid reports of casualties among Asayish Forces stationed at Kabsh Gharbi checkpoint.

It is worth noting that this area experienced IED explosions in the recent days.

The total count of people who were killed in areas within the four provinces of Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, Al-Raqqah and Al-Hasakah, in addition to the SDF-held area of Manbij in the north-east of Aleppo rose to 665 fighters, civilians, oil workers, and officials in service parties.

The Syrian Observatory documented the assassination of 240 civilians including 17 children and 12 women by armed cells in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor, al-Hasakah countryside, al-Raqqah city and countryside, and Manbij area. In addition, 420 SDF fighters, including local leaders, were assassinated in the same areas.