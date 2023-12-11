ISIS kills six civilians in Raqqa through booby-trapped body

Shafaq News/ Sixteen civilians were killed and injured in an ambush carried out by ISIS members in the countryside of Raqqa Governorate, eastern Syria.

According to Sputnik, ISIS militants abducted six workers in collecting flint in Al-Tarb Al-Saghir village, southeast of Raqqa. Then they released five.

However, the sixth worker was executed, and the terrorists booby-trapped his body before discarding it.

After a gathering of civilians from the surrounding villages, the booby-trapped body exploded. Following the explosion, ISIS members opened fire on the crowd, resulting in six deaths and ten injuries, including two in critical condition.

According to the August report by UN experts, there are between 5,000 and 7,000 members of the ISIS group across its former stronghold in Syria and Iraq.

The experts said that during the first half of 2023, the threat posed by ISIS remained “mostly high in conflict zones and low in non-conflict areas.”