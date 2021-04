Shafaq News / The Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced dismantling an ISIS cell responsible for supplying other terrorist cells with weapons and ammunition in Al-Hol camp, east of Al-Hasakah.

The center said in a statement that the SDF forces and the Global Coalition forces carried out yesterday a joint operation against an ISIS cell in Al-Hasakah city, in which it arrested a terrorist leader in possession of ammunition and documents.