US drone downed in Syria by partner forces: Pentagon investigates

Shafaq News/ A US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone was mistakenly shot down by the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Syria on December 9, according to US officials.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh talked about the drone's downing during a press briefing on December 11. “I do know that an MQ-9 did go down in the region, but I believe it's being investigated. So I can't confirm the cause of why it went down,” Singh said.

US officials told Air & Space Forces Magazine that the MQ-9 was brought down by friendly fire during an SDF operation in northern Syria. The SDF, a Kurdish-led coalition and the United States’ principal partner in the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS) group, mistakenly identified the drone as a threat.

“The incident was a result of friendly fire from partner forces conducting operations in the region who misidentified the unmanned aircraft as a threat,” a US defense official explained. The MQ-9 was on a mission as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the coalition campaign against ISIS.

The SDF released a video on December 10 claiming to have shot down a Turkish drone, but it remains unclear whether this was related to the MQ-9 incident.

The SDF has been engaged in battles with the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army for territorial control in northern Syria. Turkish drones have also been active in the area, conducting operations against the SDF.

The downing of the MQ-9 was first reported by CNN.

While the Pentagon confirmed the incident, it did not attribute blame. “There’s been no change to our partnership with the SDF when it comes to ensuring the defeat of ISIS,” Singh emphasized.

Images circulating on social media on December 9 depicted what appeared to be the largely intact wreckage of the MQ-9 drone. According to defense officials, the wreckage was later intentionally destroyed. “US forces have recovered appropriate aircraft components and destroyed the remaining portions of the aircraft,” a defense official said.

The US Air Forces Central Command is now reviewing the incident. “We are actively assessing the actions that led to the incident and will adjust tactics, techniques, and procedures to safeguard US, coalition, and partner forces and their associated assets,” the official added.

The SDF, predominantly composed of Kurdish fighters from the People’s Protection Units (YPG), has been a critical partner for the US in its efforts to combat ISIS. However, Turkiye considers the YPG a terrorist organization.

Around 900 US military personnel are stationed in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

The MQ-9 Reaper, a remotely piloted aircraft capable of surveillance and offensive operations, has been a key asset in US military operations.