Riyadh denounces Iran's attacks on Gulf neighbors

Shafaq News- Riyadh

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the “repeated” Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain as a violation of the two countries’ sovereignty and international law, calling for an immediate halt to the “violations” to preserve regional security.

Earlier today, Tehran accused Washington of violating the June 17 memorandum of understanding (MoU) after the US army struck more than 80 targets in Iran in response to alleged attacks on three commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated by hitting 85 US military sites at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait and the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain with ballistic missiles and drones.