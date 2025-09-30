Qatar hands Trump initiative to Hamas

Shafaq News – Doha

Qatar delivered US President Donald Trump’s peace plan to a Hamas negotiating delegation, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani announced on Tuesday.

Al Thani told the Qatari Al-Jazeera media outlet that Hamas has yet to present its response, explaining that the group must first coordinate internally with other Palestinian factions. He noted that several provisions remain subject to clarification and further discussion, while emphasizing that Hamas approached the plan responsibly and pledged to review it carefully.

The Qatari FM also highlighted that Arab and Islamic states remain committed to keeping Palestinians on their land and advancing a two-state solution, stressing that the current stage should serve as a foundation for progress even if it does not produce ideal terms.

Earlier, Hamas official Hussam Badran confirmed the movement’s openness to consider all proposals but underscored that it would “not compromise on core principles.” He reiterated Hamas’s stance that resistance is a legitimate right under international law and insisted on halting the war and securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.