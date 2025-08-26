Qatar demands Israeli reply to Gaza truce plan

Shafaq News – Doha

Qatar warned Israel on Tuesday that intensifying Gaza operations “will not produce results,” pressing it to respond to a ceasefire plan Hamas has already accepted.

Hamas endorsed the Egyptian-Qatari proposal earlier, signaling readiness to halt fighting and begin staged releases of hostages, both alive and dead.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said Hamas’s approval “matches what Israel had earlier accepted,” adding that “the ball is in Israel’s court.” He noted Israel has yet to issue any official reply — neither acceptance, rejection, nor an alternative — even as ground operations escalate.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s war has killed more than 62,800 Palestinians and displaced nearly two million, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, while aid agencies have declared famine in the Strip.