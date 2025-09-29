Premature babies trapped as Israel encircles Gaza hospital

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces have surrounded al-Hilu International Hospital in Gaza City and have been shelling its perimeter since Sunday evening.

Palestinian outlets, citing medical staff, said tanks pushed near the facility on Monday, trapping dozens of patients and displaced families. Doctors relocated people to the lower floors after access to the hospital was cut off.

Inside the building are a cancer ward and a neonatal unit with 12 premature infants, while more than 90 people remain in the hospital amid a total blackout of communications.

Gaza’s Health Ministry recently said that 20 hospitals in the Strip have gone out of service since Israel’s war began on October 7, 2023, including al-Rantisi, which had already sustained damage from direct strikes, leaving only about five facilities still operational.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, where Trump has hinted at announcing new developments on a possible Gaza ceasefire.