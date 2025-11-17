Palestinian names daughter Kurdistan in thanks to the Kurds

Shafaq News – Gaza City

A Palestinian man in Gaza has named his newborn daughter “Kurdistan”, saying it is in acknowledgment of humanitarian support sent from the Kurdistan Region during the war.

Mohammed Khaled al-Habl told Shafaq News that the conflict led him to reconsider the name he had originally chosen for his child. He said the assistance arriving from the Region over recent months influenced his decision, noting that “Kurdistan stood with us when many others did not.”

He emphasized that his choice was tied to relief campaigns organized by residents and charitable organizations in the Region, which sent millions of dollars’ worth of aid to Gaza. The assistance included water, food, clothing, financial support, orphan-sponsorship programs, and services for displaced families.

Al-Habl said that although some people questioned the unusual name, most who learned about his decision expressed support for it.