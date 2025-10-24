Palestinian factions to hand Gaza to technocrat committee

Shafaq News – Cairo

On Friday, Palestinian factions, including Hamas, agreed to hand Gaza’s administration to a temporary committee of independent technocrats after talks in Cairo.

In a joint statement, the factions said the body would oversee daily governance and public services in coordination with Arab partners and international institutions, under international supervision and funding for reconstruction.

The move fulfills a central condition of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which requires Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza as part of the second phase aimed at rebuilding and disarming the Strip.

Leaders emphasized Palestinian unity and rejected annexation or displacement in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem. They reaffirmed commitment to the ceasefire terms: Israeli withdrawal, lifting of the blockade, and reopening of crossings – particularly Rafah – for the movement of people and goods.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had revealed on October 13 that 15 Palestinian technocrats, approved by Israel and Hamas, had been selected to manage post-war Gaza, though their identities remain undisclosed.

Trump’s plan places the transitional administration under a “Board of Peace” chaired by the US president, with the Palestinian Authority expected to assume control following internal reforms.

However, absent from the statement was any mention of President Mahmoud Abbas or Fatah, amid reports he ordered aides to boycott the talks in protest of Hamas’s inclusion.