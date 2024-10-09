Blocking Netanyahu's plan: Fatah and Hamas agree to form committee to manage Gaza

Shafaq News/ The Fatah and Hamas movements have agreed to form a “Community Support Committee” to manage the Gaza Strip, which will be administratively affiliated with the Ramallah government, media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Sky News Arabia cited its sources, stating, "The committee will consist of 10 to 15 professional members who are not affiliated with Palestinian factions, and it will be responsible for managing border crossings, health, relief, housing, social development, and education."

"The committee's funding will come from supporting international entities, the Palestinian government's budget, and internal revenue," they indicated, noting that a meeting between Fatah and Hamas will be held in Cairo today to discuss the details of the committee's formation and operation.

The sources reported that the agreement on this committee aimed “to block Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to establish an Israeli civil administration to manage Gaza, with the Israeli army holding the decision-making power.”

This development comes amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has resulted in over 41,965 deaths and more than 97,590 injuries, primarily among women and children, while at least 10,000 individuals remain missing.