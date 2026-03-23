Pakistan, Iran to stay in contact amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed regional developments during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Both sides agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 held a telephone conversation this evening with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Abbas Araghchi @Araghchi.They discussed recent regional developments. DPM/FM emphasized the importance of dialogue &… pic.twitter.com/iFQPLO58Fn — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 23, 2026

Earlier on Monday, Axios reported, citing a US source, that Turkiye, Egypt, and Pakistan exchanged messages between Tehran and Washington over the past two days, with foreign ministers from the three countries holding separate talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Araghchi.

Iran, however, denied holding any talks with the United States shortly after US President Donald Trump said the two sides had reached “key points of agreement” in recent days.