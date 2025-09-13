PM Netanyahu: Eliminating Hamas leaders essential to freeing hostages

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday repeated that eliminating Hamas leaders would be essential to free the hostages and end the war in Gaza.

In a post on X, Netanyahu argued that Hamas leaders based in Qatar “do not care about the people of Gaza,” stressing that they had blocked every attempt at a ceasefire.

“Removing them would clear the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war,” he added.

The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza. They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war. Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war. — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 13, 2025

His remarks followed an Israeli strike in Doha earlier this week that targeted a building used by Hamas representatives. While the group reported no casualties among its negotiating team, Qatari officials later confirmed six deaths, including a Qatari security officer.

Domestic criticism of Netanyahu is also rising. Opposition leader Yair Lapid, in a post on X, criticized the government for “destroying Israel’s international standing,” describing it as a “deadly mix of irresponsibility, amateurism and arrogance” that was eroding the country’s global position.

He further highlighted earlier condemnations from the UN Security Council and the United Arab Emirates, noting that the strike added strain to ties forged under the Abraham Accords, which normalized Israel’s relations with the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan in 2020.

הדיווח על הצעת מצרים להקמת כוח ערבי משותף מול התקיפות הישראליות היא פגיעה קשה בהסכמי השלום, שבאה מיד אחרי הפגיעה הקשה בהסכמי אברהם, שבאה מיד אחרי שרוב מכריע של מדינות שהיו בנות ברית של ישראל הצביעו על הקמת מדינה פלשתינית. הממשלה הזו הרסה את מעמדנו הבינלאומי. שילוב קטלני של חוסר… pic.twitter.com/hU4CkUSk5B — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 13, 2025

Meanwhile, families of hostages in Gaza voiced alarm after the Doha strike, warning it endangered delicate negotiations. In a statement, they accused Netanyahu of undermining potential agreements and placing hostages at greater risk, emphasizing that political considerations had taken priority over their release.

“Someone who truly wants a deal to bring back the abductees does not bomb Hamas’s negotiating team while it is discussing that deal,” the statement added.

Conditions inside Gaza remain dire. The Health Ministry in the enclave, citing hospital officials, reported 51 deaths since dawn on Saturday. Emergency services in Khan Younis also confirmed that three more were killed and 16 injured in a strike on the Al-Amal neighborhood, bringing the total deaths since October 7, 2023, to 64,803, with 164,264 wounded.