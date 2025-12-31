Over 20 aid groups suspended in Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel suspends the work of more than 20 international humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip, claiming they failed to comply with new rules for vetting international organizations.

The Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism stated in a statement that organizations refusing to submit lists of their Palestinian employees to rule out any links to terrorism, will lose their licenses starting January 1.

The Ministry also accused some international organizations of participating in terrorist activity, directly naming Doctors Without Borders (MSF) for employing two people “suspected of links to terrorist organizations.”

People in Gaza need more services not less.We have not received any updates about our Israeli registration process for 2026. If we lose access, people in Gaza would lose access to lifesaving support.We continue to engage with Israeli authorities to continue our activities. pic.twitter.com/8jJYRVP5En — MSF International (@MSF) December 23, 2025

Earlier, the foreign ministers of ten countries expressed concern over the “renewed deterioration” of the humanitarian situation in Gaza and warned that conditions “remain catastrophic.”

In a statement, officials urged Israel to take immediate steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emphasizing that international NGOs must be allowed to operate without restrictions.

These initiatives come amid recent winter storms in Gaza, which killed 25 people, including six children, the Palestinian Civil Defense reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces launched on Wednesday a series of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, targeting Rafah, Jabalia refugee camp, and Al-Bureij refugee camp. Gunfire also struck homes in the southern part of the Strip.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israeli forces killed 414 Palestinians and injured 1,145 others, the Gaza-run Health Ministry reported. The ministry counted 71,266 deaths and 171,222 injuries since the war began on October 7, 2023.