New wave of Israeli strikes hits Shiraz and Tabriz

Shafaq News/ A new round of Israeli airstrikes struck Iranian territory on Friday afternoon, targeting critical military and infrastructure sites in Shiraz and Tabriz.

According to Iran’s Nour News and local broadcasters, the city of Shiraz, in southwestern Iran, came under aerial assault. Israeli Channel 12 reported that the Israeli Air Force struck a missile production facility in the city, in what appears to be a calculated continuation of Israel’s campaign to degrade Iran’s strategic capabilities.

In northwestern Iran, the city of Tabriz was also hit. Iranian news agency Tasnim confirmed that several areas of Tabriz were targeted around midday local time. Channel 12 additionally reported that the Tabriz International Airport was “destroyed” in the strikes, though Iranian authorities have yet to confirm the full extent of damage.

In addition, the state-run Iranian TV reported that the Natanz nuclear plant was hit for the second time within hours.

In response to the new attacks, Iran’s government convened an emergency session to assess the situation and determine immediate countermeasures.

No official statements have yet been issued from that meeting.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced that it is continuing to intercept Iranian drones launched toward Israel.

Channel 14 reported that the Ministry of Energy ordered a partial shutdown of gas platforms following a new security assessment.