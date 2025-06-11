New Mideast diplomacy: Netanyahu pushes for direct talks with Syria

Shafaq News/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking to initiate direct negotiations with Syria’s new government under US mediation, Axios reported, citing two Israeli officials.

Netanyahu presented the proposal to US Envoy Tom Barrack during a recent meeting in Jerusalem, aiming to explore normalization, which, if formalized, would mark the first direct engagement between Israel and Syria since 2011, before the outbreak of the Syrian civil war.

Barrack, a senior advisor to President Donald Trump, had visited Damascus days earlier, where he met with transitional Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and reopened the US ambassador’s residence—closed since 2012.

He described the Israel-Syria conflict as “a solvable problem” and urged starting with a non-aggression agreement to establish diplomatic momentum.

Al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander, assumed power following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in late 2024. His transitional government, formed under an interim constitution adopted in March, has aligned itself closely with Washington and Riyadh.

Israeli officials now view al-Sharaa’s orientation as a diplomatic opportunity. “It is better for us that the Syrian government is close to the US and Saudi Arabia,” one senior official told Axios. Initial communications took place via intermediaries but have since progressed to direct meetings in third countries.

Officials described al-Sharaa as more pragmatic than expected and emphasized his independence from Turkish influence—an important factor for Israel, which has long opposed Ankara’s military presence and backing of Syrian opposition factions.

During Barrack’s visit, Israel outlined key requirements for any agreement:

- Withdrawal of Iranian, Hezbollah, and Turkish military forces from Syria.

- Full demilitarization of southern Syria.

- Reactivation of the 1974 UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) with the inclusion of US troops.

- Binding non-aggression guarantees along the border.

UNDOF’s monitoring role had eroded during the civil war, but Israeli officials now propose expanding its mandate under a new security framework.

The future of the Golan Heights—a territory occupied by Israel since 1967 and formally recognized as Israeli by the Trump administration in 2019—will be central to any talks.

While previous Syrian governments demanded full Israeli withdrawal, Israeli officials believe Damascus may adopt a more flexible approach under al-Sharaa’s leadership, especially given his alignment with the US.

Following his meetings in Israel, Barrack stated on X, “The President’s vision with the Secretary’s execution is not only hopeful but achievable.”