Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Iran's government was nearing collapse, pledging to press ahead with efforts to bring it down.

Speaking at a government toast ceremony marking the beginning of the Jewish holiday season, Netanyahu maintained that Israel is stronger than ever, while its enemies are weaker than ever.

"Together with the United States, we accomplished tremendous achievements in removing an existential threat from above us. We have removed atomic bombs and ballistic missiles from above us and have hit the Iranian axis with great force," he said.

Netanyahu then cautioned Tehran that any mistake would result in "a blow they don't even imagine."

Last Wednesday, he declared that Iran's government "will fall" and that Israeli agencies were working toward that outcome. A day earlier, he indicated that Israel had not completed its mission in Iran, leaving open the possibility of further military action.