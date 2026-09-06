Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) arrested two suspected arms dealers during an intelligence operation in Al-Qayyarah, Nineveh province, the agency said on Sunday.

CTS forces detained the pair in an ambush while they were allegedly trafficking weapons. Subsequent searches of locations linked to them uncovered firearms, magazines, and ammunition concealed at several sites.

In a separate case in late August, authorities arrested an unlicensed dealer on Mosul’s eastern side and recovered three pump-action shotguns, a security source told Shafaq News at the time.