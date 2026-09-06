Shafaq News- Baghdad

Ten new hospitals will open in Baghdad and other provinces over the next six months, with each providing between 100 and 490 beds, Iraqi Health Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mussawi‎ said on Sunday.

The hospitals will open with the support and oversight of Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, Al-Mussawi said.

Iraq’s healthcare infrastructure remains under pressure from rapid population growth and limited hospital capacity, with the population reaching 46 million and growing by an estimated 2.3% annually. The country has fewer than 1.4 doctors and about 1.3 hospital beds per 1,000 people, while major urban hospitals often operate at more than 90% capacity.

Read more: Health Ministry plans 10 hospitals across Iraq