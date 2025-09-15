Netanyahu owns Doha strike: No sanctuary for Hamas

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday confirmed that the strike on Hamas leaders in Doha was planned and carried out exclusively by Israel, cautioning that further operations could follow.

The attack, unprecedented on Qatari soil, drew swift regional condemnation and coincides with Israel’s escalating campaign in Gaza. Arab states are preparing for an emergency summit in Doha to address the fallout.

Speaking at a press conference alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu lauded the US–Israel alliance as “stronger than ever," pointing to President Donald Trump’s June strike on Iran as evidence of Washington’s determination to defend its allies.

He insisted Hamas leaders “can hide but cannot escape,” adding that “there is no sanctuary for Hamas in any country.” While Hamas said its senior officials survived, Netanyahu dismissed claims of failure and argued the operation sent a decisive message.

Meanwhile, Rubio branded Hamas “agents of barbarism," stressing that “as long as they exist, there will be no peace.” He also criticized European recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it an incentive for Hamas rather than a path to peace.