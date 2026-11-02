Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday reaffirmed his commitment to forming a broad coalition government with his political allies.

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu said Israelis did not want a government dependent on the United Arab List (Ra'am) and the Joint List, accusing both Arab-led parties of “supporting terrorism.”

"From the first day, we extended our hand to form a broad national government," Netanyahu said, arguing that a clear majority of Jewish voters had chosen Likud as the largest party and backed him to lead the next government.

Asked whether he would participate in a future government, Netanyahu said, "Any government you want me to be part of, I will lead."

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that former military chief and Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot's prospects of being tasked with forming the next government had strengthened after Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman announced on Monday that he would recommend Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog.

Lieberman's party won seven seats in the 120-member Knesset in last week's election. Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats, while the Jewish-led opposition won 48 and the two Arab-led parties gained 19, leaving neither main bloc with a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu's allies had hoped to win Lieberman's support despite his criticism of Eisenkot. However, Lieberman ruled out joining a Netanyahu-led government and rejected a minority administration dependent on Arab parties.

Herzog is scheduled to begin consultations with parliamentary factions on Wednesday before deciding whom to task with forming the next government.