Netanyahu urges Biden's visit to Israel this week for solidarity

Shafaq News / Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invites US President Joe Biden to Israel on a solidarity visit, a Netanyahu aide tells The Times of Israel.

He would be the first head of state to visit since the October 7 Hamas assault that killed some 1,300 Israelis, most of them civilians.

Hebrew media reports say that Netanayhu’s office and the White House are examining the details and positively considering the invitation.

There is no immediate confirmation from Washington.

(The Times of Israel)