Netanyahu: Trump's plan a new beginning for the Middle East

Shafaq News – Washington

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed a US plan to end the Gaza war, as it would secure the return of "hostages" and disarm Hamas.

Speaking at the White House alongside President Donald Trump, Netanyahu voiced support for Trump’s proposal to establish a new international administration in Gaza that excludes both Hamas and the Mahmoud Abbas-led Palestinian Authority. “If Hamas rejects this plan, we will finish the mission ourselves."

The far-right Prime Minister, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes, ruled out recognition of a Palestinian state, calling it a danger to Israel’s existence, while framing the plan as an opening for a "new beginning for the region.”

Meanwhile, Trump said he expected a positive response from Hamas to his 21-point framework, unveiled last week to Arab and Islamic partners, which calls for a permanent ceasefire and the release of remaining hostages.

The summit followed a three-way call in which Netanyahu apologized to Qatar after an Israeli strike in Doha killed a Qatari officer, a step required for Doha to continue mediating between Israel and Hamas.

Since Israel's war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Strip's Health Ministry.