Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel will continue destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in the “security zone” in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.

In a video speech, Netanyahu said that Israeli forces had destroyed “a major Hezbollah stronghold” at Beaufort Castle and Ali Al-Taher hill.

Lebanese media also reported Israeli explosions, artillery shelling and heavy machine-gun fire across the Marjayoun, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts, as well as fires at several homes in Bint Jbeil district.

Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon