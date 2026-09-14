Netanyahu: Israel will continue targeting Hezbollah infrastructure
Shafaq News- Middle East
Israel will continue destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in the “security zone” in Lebanon, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.
In a video speech, Netanyahu said that Israeli forces had destroyed “a major Hezbollah stronghold” at Beaufort Castle and Ali Al-Taher hill.
Lebanese media also reported Israeli explosions, artillery shelling and heavy machine-gun fire across the Marjayoun, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Nabatieh districts, as well as fires at several homes in Bint Jbeil district.
Read more: “Attack on Identity”: Israel damages 55 historic towns in Lebanon
השגנו עוד ניצחון ענק על חיזבאללה. השמדנו את מבצר הטרור הגדול שלו ברכס הבופור וברכס עלי טאהר.המדיניות שלנו ברורה: נמשיך להשמיד את תשתיות הטרור במרחב הביטחון בלבנון. נמשיך להסיר כל איום על מדינת ישראל.ומכאן אני אומר לאויבים שלנו: אם לא למדתם את הלקח עד עכשיו, ותחליטו לתקוף… pic.twitter.com/0EWhFQxcqm— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 14, 2026