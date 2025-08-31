Nearly 90 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours

2025-08-31T11:55:02+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

88 Palestinians were killed and hundreds wounded in Israeli air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Sunday, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

According to Palestinian media, one strike hit near a school in northern Gaza, while in al-Bureij refugee camp, a group of displaced people preparing food came under fire, leaving one dead and several injured.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the death toll since October 7, 2023, has risen to 63,459, with 160,256 wounded. This includes 2,248 people killed and more than 16,600 injured while searching for food aid, including children.

Meanwhile, UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, warned that children in Gaza “are not walking to school but searching for safety,” noting that displaced families remain without shelter while deliveries of tents and other supplies have been blocked for almost six months.

The escalation comes as Israel prepares to push deeper into Gaza City, now declared a “dangerous combat zone,” despite warnings that mass evacuation would be both unsafe and unmanageable.

