Natanz hit as explosions shake Tehran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Strikes targeted Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility on Saturday, while explosions were reported across Tehran and other cities.

Iranian media, including Tasnim News Agency, reported that the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan enrichment complex at Natanz was attacked today. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran confirmed the site was hit again but said there was no radioactive leakage, citing precautionary measures taken in advance.

Separate reports said multiple explosions were heard in Tehran, particularly in the Pirouzi district, as air defenses engaged “hostile targets.”

Blasts were also reported in Tabriz, while strikes hit locations in Bushehr Province, including the Jam area, alongside two explosions at a facility linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian outlets also reported a strike on the Petroleum Research Institute in Tehran earlier today, with no confirmed details on damage or casualties.