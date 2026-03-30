NATO intercepts Iranian missile over Turkiye

Shafaq News- Ankara

NATO air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkish airspace, Turkiye’s defense ministry said Monday.

The ministry said the missile was neutralized by alliance air and missile defense assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

Etkisiz hâle getirilen balistik mühimmat ile ilgili açıklama.Statement on the neutralization of ballistic munition.#MillîSavunmaBakanlığı pic.twitter.com/V1eqS7JM1w — T.C. Millî Savunma Bakanlığı (@tcsavunma) March 30, 2026

Ankara warned it would take all necessary measures to counter threats to its territory and airspace, stressing that developments will be closely monitored with national security as a priority.

The interception marks the latest such incident this month. Turkish authorities reported similar interceptions earlier this month, while a Patriot air defense system was deployed to Malatya on March 10 to reinforce airspace protection.