Mossad spy arrested in Turkiye

Shafaq News – Ankara

On Friday, Turkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) detained a private detective accused of working with Israel’s Mossad.

The agency identified the suspect as Muhammet Fatih Keles, also known as Serkan Cicek. He was arrested in Istanbul during an operation codenamed “Metron Activity.”

Turkish media, citing security sources, said Cicek was in contact with Faysal Rasheed, a member of Israel’s Online Operations Center. He allegedly confessed to conducting surveillance on a Palestinian activist at Rasheed’s request.

MIT has announced a series of arrests in recent years of people it accused of working for Mossad, many involving surveillance of Palestinians living in Turkiye. The issue has fueled tensions between Ankara and Israel, whose relations deteriorated sharply following the start of the October 7, 2023 Gaza war despite a brief period of rapprochement a year earlier.