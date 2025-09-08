Lebanon’s Beqaa: Israeli airstrikes hit Hermel

Shafaq News – Hermel

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes targeting the western mountain range in the Hermel outskirts and the Beqaa Valley, northeast Lebanon, local sources reported on Monday.

The strikes hit areas around the towns of Halabta and Harbata, as well as the al-Zughrin and al-Sharbin regions, injuring several people. These air raids come after a period of relative calm in the Beqaa Valley, which had not seen such attacks in recent months.

#عاجل 🔸 جيش الدفاع يهاجم أهدافًا إرهابية لحزب الله في منطقة البقاع في لبنان🔸أغار جيش الدفاع قبل قليل على عدة اهداف لحزب الله الإرهابي في منطقة البقاع في لبنان ومن بينها معسكرات لقوة الرضوان والتي تم رصد في داخلها عناصر من حزب الله وتم استخدامها لتخزين وسائل قتالية. 🔸لقد… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) September 8, 2025

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that the strikes targeted Hezbollah positions, including camps belonging to the Radwan Force, Hezbollah’s special forces. He added that Hezbollah fighters were observed inside these locations, which were also used to store weapons.

Despite a formal ceasefire that took effect on November 27, 2024, the UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL has documented more than 4,800 Israeli violations, resulting in over 235 deaths and 480 injuries, including women and children.