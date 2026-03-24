Lebanon revokes approval of Iran’s ambassador-designate, orders departure

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanon has withdrawn accreditation from the Iranian ambassador and declared him persona non grata, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday, demanding his departure by Sunday March 29, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry said it summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires in Beirut to convey the decision to revoke the accreditation of Iran’s ambassador-designate, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, and requested his departure from Lebanon.

The ministry added that Lebanon’s ambassador to Iran, Ahmad Sweidan, has been recalled for consultations. The move, marking an unprecedented development in relations between Lebanon and Iran, comes in response to what Lebanon described as violations of diplomatic norms by Tehran in its dealings with Beirut.

Iran has not yet issued an official response to the decision.