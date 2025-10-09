Lebanon: +30 arrested over alleged intelligence sharing with Israel

Shafaq News – Beirut

Lebanese authorities have arrested at least 32 individuals in recent months on suspicion of providing Israel with detailed intelligence on Hezbollah sites and movements during its latest war on Lebanon, a judicial source told Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Thursday.

According to a source familiar with the investigations, two individuals have been sentenced to hard labor for seven and eight years, respectively. They were convicted of "supplying the enemy with coordinates, addresses, and names of Hezbollah officials, knowing that the enemy used this information to strike locations where party leaders were present."

Another source noted that six of the suspects were detained before the ceasefire took effect.

During preliminary interrogations, several detainees admitted to sharing information with Israel during the conflict in southern Lebanon and the southern suburb of Beirut, known as one of Hezbollah’s strongholds, the source said.

Among the most prominent detainees, according to the same source, is a religious chanter affiliated with Hezbollah, who is accused of “collaborating with the Israeli Mossad and involvement in the killing of Lebanese nationals in exchange for $23,000.”

Another security source, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, revealed that initial investigations indicated Israeli operatives expressed particular interest in the types of vehicles and motorcycles used by Hezbollah members. The source suggested this could be linked to "assassination operations carried out by the Israeli army using drones since the ceasefire."

The same source added that some operatives, recruited from outside Hezbollah’s ranks, were assigned to monitor specific figures within the group’s military and security leadership, as well as to photograph buildings and facilities believed by Israel to be weapons depots or command centers.

Over the years, Lebanese security agencies have arrested dozens of individuals suspected of collaborating with Israel. Many were reportedly recruited online following the country’s economic collapse that began in late 2019. Several of those convicted have received prison sentences between 6 months to 25 years.