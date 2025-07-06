Latakia burns again as Jordan and Turkiye assist

Shafaq News – Latakia

Wildfires reignited in Syria’s Latakia province on Sunday as strong winds fueled the rapid spread of flames, prompting both Jordan and Turkiye to send firefighting teams to assist local efforts.

Footage circulating on social media showed crews battling massive forest fires in the northwestern coastal region.

Abdul-Kafi Kayyal, director of Civil Defense in Latakia, described the fires as some of the most intense and dangerous Syria has experienced in years.

“Steep terrain and high winds have severely complicated containment efforts, with the fires continuing to spread,” he explained.

Kayyal reported that one firefighter was injured and a fire engine was destroyed during efforts to cut off advancing fire lines. He also cautioned that movement in certain areas remains hazardous due to the presence of unexploded ordnance, which risks detonating and further fueling the blazes.

A total of 62 Syrian Civil Defense teams are currently engaged in the firefighting operations, supported by two helicopters and 11 vehicles provided by Turkiye.

Jordanian Civil Defense teams have also joined the response, according to a statement posted on the Syrian Civil Defense’s official Facebook page.