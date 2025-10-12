Khamenei’s advisor: Raisi crash was not sabotage

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran has found no indication of foreign involvement in the May 2024 helicopter crash that killed President Ebrahim Raisi and seven others, a senior Iranian official confirmed Sunday.

In an interview with the program Story of the War, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and former head of the Supreme National Security Council, also addressed speculation linking the crash to the 12-day war between Israel and Iran but emphasized that no credible evidence connected the incident to any “foreign sabotage,” noting that some factors might still lie beyond current technical understanding.

Iran’s final crash report, issued on September 1, 2024, attributed the disaster to dense fog and poor visibility over mountainous terrain in East Azerbaijan Province. The accident claimed the lives of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and several senior officials.

On May 20, 2025, marking the first anniversary of the crash, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed that no proof had emerged implicating Israel or any other foreign power.