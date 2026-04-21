Katz threatens Hezbollah's Naim Qassem ahead of Lebanon talks

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Tuesday that Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem would "pay with his head," vowing to dismantle the group, as a second round of Lebanon-Israel negotiations is set to open in Washington.

Speaking at a state memorial ceremony in Jerusalem, Katz said Israeli forces are currently deployed in Lebanon in a security zone extending up to 10 kilometers from the Lebanese border, from the Mediterranean coast to the foothills of Mount Hermon, and are working to prevent cross-border raids, anti-tank fire, and “terrorist infrastructure.” He added that the area up to the Litani River must be fully demilitarized.

"The overarching goal of the campaign in Lebanon is to disarm Hezbollah and remove the threat to northern communities, through a combination of military and diplomatic measures," Katz said, adding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military to continue operating "with full force, on land and in the air," including during the ceasefire.

Read more: Ceasefire without sovereignty: how Lebanon's fragmented power blocks a peace with Israel

The United States prepares to host a second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel on April 23. Washington described the initial engagement, held on April 14, as "productive" —the first such contact between the two sides since 1993.

Lebanon has appointed a delegation led by former ambassador to the United States Simon Karam, tasked with pursuing an end to hostilities, addressing Israeli occupation, and enabling deployment of the Lebanese army along the southern border.

The negotiations are taking place under a US-brokered ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 for an initial 10-day period, with the option of extension by mutual agreement. Under its terms, Beirut is required to prevent attacks against Israel and ensure that official security forces are the sole authority responsible for security, while Israel retains the right to act in self-defense.

Despite the ceasefire, Lebanese media reported continued Israeli activity in southern Lebanon, including detonations in al-Qussair, Deir Seryan, al-Taybeh, and Shamaa, as well as a drone strike near the Litani River close to Qaquaiyet al-Jisr.

Since hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, Israeli strikes have killed 2,294 people and injured 7,544 others, including 177 children and 274 women among the dead, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.