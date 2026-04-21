Gold prices edged higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Tuesday, gold prices hovered around 1.05 million IQD per mithqal in Baghdad and Erbil markets, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.047 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.043 million IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.017 IQD, while the buying price reached 1.013 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.050 million and 1.060 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.020 and 1.030 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.078 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.030 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 883,000 IQD.