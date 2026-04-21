Hormuz blockade: Iranian tanker reaches home waters under navy escort

Shafaq News- Tehran

The oil tanker Sili City had entered Iranian territorial waters after crossing the Arabian Sea under operational support from the Iranian navy, despite repeated warnings and threats from US naval forces along the route.

The Iranian army said the tanker "continued its course in complete security" before docking at one of Iran's southern ports under the navy’s protection.

NBC News, citing Marine Traffic data, reported that in the past 24 hours, only 12 vessels had transited the Strait of Hormuz —the world's most critical oil chokepoint, through which roughly a fifth of global petroleum supplies pass daily. The US Central Command revealed Monday that 27 commercial vessels were directed to turn around or return to an Iranian port since the US naval blockade of Iranian ports began on April 13.

The EU's transport commissioner warned that without restored freedom of navigation through Hormuz, the consequences “would be catastrophic” for Europe and the world, while noting that Europe holds emergency reserves of aviation fuel that can only be drawn upon when strictly necessary.

Iran's Deputy Parliament Speaker pushed back against any notion of concession, saying Iran does not yield and that its management of the Strait of Hormuz is a point of national strength.

Meanwhile, details remain unclear over whether a new round of US-Iran negotiations will convene in Islamabad. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that no Iranian delegation had yet departed for talks with the United States in Pakistan.