Shafaq News- Middle East

Israel is preparing for a possible Iranian attack during the upcoming Jewish holidays and would respond independently and with significant force to any assault, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

Katz, in remarks carried by Israeli media, said Israel was currently allowing the United States to lead attacks on Iran because of Washington’s interests in the Strait of Hormuz and energy security, but warned that Israel could become directly involved in the confrontation.

He stated that Israel had destroyed Iran’s nuclear program during Operation Rising Lion, a 12-day military campaign launched on June 12, 2025, and was monitoring any attempt to rebuild it, adding that Israel would not allow Tehran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Israel, which launched the war alongside the United States on February 28, has stayed militarily on the sidelines since President Donald Trump reached a fragile ceasefire in April.

His remarks followed renewed fighting between Tehran and Washington. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its latest strikes targeted Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) air defense and radar systems, maritime facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites. Meanwhile, Iran’s Army and the IRGC said they had launched drone and missile attacks on US bases in Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain.