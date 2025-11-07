Journalists tour Gaza ruins under Israeli supervision

Shafaq News – Gaza

Foreign reporters entered northern Gaza under Israeli military escort, their first access since the war began, NPR reported on Thursday.

Before the conflict, Israel barred most foreign media from Gaza, allowing only brief, supervised visits. Those restrictions tightened during the war, leaving widespread devastation undocumented until now.

Reporters described entire neighborhoods leveled, schools and hospitals reduced to rubble, and streets lined with burnt vehicles and debris. Israeli soldiers guided the group through deserted areas where aid trucks remain scarce and residents are still barred from returning.

