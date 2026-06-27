Jinwar: Syria's women-only village rebuilding lives after war

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Tucked away in the countryside of Syria's northeastern Hasakah province, the village of Jinwar has become one of the country's most distinctive social experiments, offering women a community where they manage daily life, work, and local governance collectively.

Established in 2018 near the town of Al-Darbasiyah, Jinwar was created in response to the social and economic fallout of Syria's conflict, particularly for women who lost husbands or family providers or were displaced by years of war.

Built largely from natural materials, the village includes homes, farmland, educational facilities, a health center, and small production workshops. Residents rely on farming, livestock breeding, and cooperative businesses to generate income and promote self-sufficiency. "I found an opportunity to build a more stable life for myself and my children after difficult circumstances," one resident told Shafaq News. "We work together in agriculture and small businesses, and we also learn Kurdish, which helps us meet part of our daily needs."

She said the village had given her financial independence and renewed self-confidence despite rising living costs and economic hardships.

Project organizers say Jinwar's primary goal is to provide a safe and stable environment where women can rebuild their lives while participating directly in managing community affairs, education, and economic activities. Over the past several years, the village has attracted international media attention as an uncommon model of women-led communal living in the Middle East.

The project, however, remains a subject of debate; supporters view it as a successful example of women's empowerment, while critics argue that long-term solutions should focus on integrating women into wider society rather than creating separate communities.