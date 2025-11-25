Syrian women face 530 deaths in one year

Shafaq News – Damascus

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Tuesday that 530 women were killed over the past year by various actors and groups.

The SOHR noted in a statement that despite growing public discussion about empowering women, conditions on the ground show the opposite, with Syrian women facing deeper marginalization and widespread exploitation.

Alongside kidnapping—now used as a tool of intimidation—Syrian women endure psychological, physical, and sexual violence, the Observatory said. It also pointed to the rise of digital violence, including smear campaigns, online harassment, and incitement based on religion.

The announcement coincides with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25, which is observed each year to spotlight the persistence of violence against women.