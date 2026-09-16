Shafaq News- Gaza

More than 20 Palestinians, including five infants, were killed when a residential building previously damaged by an Israeli strike collapsed in Gaza City, with around 88 people still trapped beneath the rubble, according to Palestinian media on Wednesday.

Ten members of one family were among the dead, wounded, or missing in the six-story Al-Saada building in western Gaza City. Gaza’s Civil Defense said around 100 people had been sheltering inside, about half of them children, while dozens of tents were set up nearby.

بمعدات بسيطة ..لحظة اخراج طفلة من تحت ركام بناية السعادة التي انهارت على رؤوس ساكنيها في #غزة pic.twitter.com/NhObiqhS7R — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 16, 2026

Footage circulated by Palestinian outlets showed a child trapped beneath the debris crying for help and an injured child mourning his brother, who was killed, while crying for other family members still trapped under the rubble. Other images captured relatives mourning a young victim of the collapse.

"يا حبيبي" .. مشهد مؤلم لطفل مصاب يبكي شقيقه الشهيد وأفراداً من عائلته العالقين تحت ركام عمارة سكنية انهارت فوق عشرات النازحين بشارع الصناعة غربي غزة. pic.twitter.com/XZI6IWPIcn — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 16, 2026

#شاهد| لحظات مؤلمة في وداع الطفل رزق عزام، الذي استشهد عقب انهيار مبنى تضرر جراء غارة إسرائيلية سابقة في غزة. pic.twitter.com/MuH0nm58R0 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 16, 2026

The Gaza-run Health Ministry placed the number of deaths from collapses of war-damaged buildings at 50.

Read more: Four babies killed in Gaza as shelters collapse

Elsewhere in the Strip, the ministry recorded six deaths and 71 injuries over the past 24 hours. An Israeli strike on a café near Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza left a man and a child dead and others wounded, Palestinian media reported.

Another airstrike hit near Al-Raed Tower on Salah Al-Din Street in Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, while a six-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the head in Beit Lahia’s Al-Atatra area and Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian fisherman off the central Gaza coast.

متابعة| استشهاد طفل جراء قصف الاحتلال لمقهى في مخيم البريج وسط قطاع غزة pic.twitter.com/Qp4VS9HTYt — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) September 16, 2026

The Health Ministry recorded 1,381 Palestinian deaths and 4,757 injuries since the Oct. 11, 2025 ceasefire, along with 831 bodies recovered from the rubble, raising the overall toll since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, to 73,795 Palestinians killed and 174,869 wounded.

Read more: Waiting to heal: A Gaza family trapped between war and recovery