Israeli strikes kill Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives

Israeli strikes kill Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives
2026-09-07T22:02:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israel killed two Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad members in separate attacks in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Monday.

One of the strikes killed Sobhi Khader Al-Tabarikhi, a member of Islamic Jihad, in Al-Shatt area of Gaza. The military claimed he had helped plant explosive devices targeting Israeli forces in the enclave. Another strike several days earlier killed Ahmed Fouad Helles, a member of the elite unit of Hamas' military wing, the military confirmed, linking him to similar activities.

The military also reported that 14 militants were killed across the Gaza Strip over the past week, including five commanders in Hamas' elite unit.

Neither Hamas nor Islamic Jihad has commented on the Israeli claims.

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