Israeli strikes kill 10+ in southern Lebanon as Hezbollah attacks military gatherings

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli forces carried out multiple deadly strikes across southern Lebanon on Sunday, Lebanese media reported, as Hezbollah responded with coordinated attacks targeting Israeli military positions, bases, and northern settlements.

Airstrikes on the town of al-Hinniyeh killed seven people and wounded others, while a separate strike on Abba killed two and destroyed a residential home. In Jouaiyya, two people were killed and three others wounded in another raid. A strike on a center run by the Islamic Health Authority in Bint Jbeil killed two paramedics. Another civil defense center in Deir Kifa was also targeted.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that the total toll has reached 1,142 killed and 3,315 wounded since March 2.

On the Israeli side, the army announced the death of a sergeant and injuries to three soldiers described as “moderate” during fighting in southern Lebanon. It also detailed a cross-border operation by a specialized alpine unit that advanced from the Syrian side of Mount Hermon into southern Lebanon to dismantle what it described as “terror infrastructure.”

#عاجل لأول مرة ضمن نشاط عابر للحدود من جبل الشيخ في شقه السوري إلى جنوب لبنان: مشاهد من عملية وحدة رجال الالب🔸انجزت قوات وحدة رجال-الالب تحت قيادة لواء الجبال (810) عملية مخصصة لإحباط محاولات تموضع التنظيمات الإرهابية في منطقة الحدود مع لبنان.🔸في إطار العملية عملت القوات في… pic.twitter.com/4EpTZNJ29U — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 29, 2026

The military also accused journalist Ali Shaib —killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon a day earlier alongside other journalists— of operating within Hezbollah’s intelligence network under the cover of journalism, alleging he transferred information to the group’s Radwan Force.

Ali Shaib was officially recruited as a member of Hezbollah’s military wing in 2020, but in practice had been cooperating with the terrorist organization since 2013. His role in the intelligence unit was to film intelligence information and transfer it to the Radwan Force, all… pic.twitter.com/Y0IWDov1CW — LTC Nadav Shoshani (@LTC_Shoshani) March 29, 2026

In response, Hezbollah described a series of operations carried out throughout the day. It reported a guided missile strike that it described as a direct hit on a Merkava tank near Beit Lif, and drone attacks targeting Israeli bases, including sites near Safed and in the occupied Syrian Golan.

The group also launched rocket barrages toward northern Israeli settlements, including Shtula and Metula, and targeted Israeli troop gatherings and armored units in positions such as al-Malkiya and Deir Seryan. It added that an air defense missile was fired at an Israeli helicopter over Odaisseh, forcing it to withdraw.

Israeli authorities reported that 5,768 wounded individuals have been transferred to hospitals since the start of the war, with 137 still receiving treatment.