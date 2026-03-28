50+ Lebanese medics killed since March 2 as Israel strikes continue

Shafaq News- Beirut

51 Lebanese medical personnel have been killed since Israel resumed its war, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Saturday, as strikes and clashes continued across the country.

Israeli attacks intensified over the past 12 hours, killing five paramedics in southern Lebanon and three journalists, while nine healthcare workers were killed on Saturday alone.

According to the ministry, 75 attacks have targeted the medical sector so far, including strikes on nine hospitals, forcing five to shut down, and killing 46 paramedics and five medical staff. Israeli forces struck two ambulances belonging to the Islamic Health Authority in Kfar Tibnit in Nabatieh district while on duty, killing paramedics and wounding three others.

Israel’s attacks have targeted “multiple emergency organizations,” Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said.

A total of 1,142 people have been killed and 3,315 wounded since the escalation began on March 2.

Israeli strikes and artillery fire continued across Lebanon, including drone and air raids on Zawtar Al-Sharqiya, the outskirts of Al-Qusayr in Marjeyoun district, Kfar Rumman, and Bint Jbeil, while injuries were reported after a house was hit in Maarakeh.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli force inside two houses in Al-Qantara with guided missiles, reporting direct hits. The group also said it clashed with Israeli forces on the western outskirts of Shamaa, reporting direct hits, and struck a newly established Israeli artillery position in Arab Al-Luweiza near Ghajar with rockets and artillery shells, reporting confirmed hits.

The group also launched multiple rocket barrages toward northern and central Israel, according to its statements.