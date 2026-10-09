Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire hit several areas across southern Lebanon on Friday, Lebanese media reported.

In Bint Jbeil district, warplanes struck Al-Ain in Hadatha and the vicinity of Haris, while artillery targeted Baraachit, Hadatha, and Wadi Zibqin. Overnight shelling also reached Al-Mansouri, Majdal Zoun, and nearby valleys, with flares launched over Beit Lif and Sribbin.

Further attacks hit Wadi Al-Hujair and, at around 5 a.m. local time, the outskirts of Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh district, following artillery bombardment of Wadi Al-Salouqi and areas near Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, Kfar Tebnit, and Mayfadoun.

#بالفيديو | مراسل #الميادين في جنوب لبنان: "جيش" الاحتلال الإسرائيلي نفذ تفجيراً في بلدة الطيري. #الميادين_لبنان #لبنان https://t.co/BWkfgyETF1 — الميادين لبنان - AL Mayadeen Lebanon (@mayadeenlebanon) October 9, 2026

In Hermel district, northeastern Lebanon, an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near Housh Al-Sayyed Ali, wounding six people, including five Syrian nationals, two of them women, and one Lebanese citizen, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

محاولة استهداف سيارة في بلدة حوش السيد علي عند الحدود اللبنانية السورية دون إصابات https://t.co/NGiZ2uIK58 — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) October 9, 2026

Lebanese media also documented Israeli ground movements near Zawtar Al-Gharbiyeh, where infantry troops accompanied by a D9 military bulldozer advanced to within about 50 meters of a Lebanese Army position beside the town’s water tank. The bulldozer uprooted olive trees as clearing operations continued for a second day.

A Merkava tank also moved from Khiam toward the outskirts of the Ibl Al-Saqi spring, firing its machine gun into the surrounding area.

The Health Ministry put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks between March 2 and September 25 at 4,386 people killed and 12,413 wounded.