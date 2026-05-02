Israeli strikes Syria’s Quneitra near Golan Heights

Shafaq News-Quneitra

Israeli forces shelled agricultural land along the ceasefire line —separating Israeli-controlled areas from Syrian territory in the Golan Heights— between the towns of Al-Rafid and Al-Muallaqa in southern Quneitra countryside on Saturday, a Syrian security source told Shafaq News.

Israeli forces also targeted the outskirts of Bariqa village in the same area with four tank shells.

No details are available regarding the casualties and the extent of damage.

Earlier on Saturday, two Israeli military vehicles carried out a ground incursion into the western countryside of Daraa in southern Syria. One of the vehicles reportedly fired bursts of heavy machine-gun fire.