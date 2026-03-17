Israeli strike wounds five Lebanese soldiers in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

On Tuesday, Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs and multiple areas in southern Lebanon, leaving casualties, including Lebanese soldiers, as border confrontations between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv continued.

Lebanese media reported raids across several towns in the south, including Khiam, Qana, Kafra, and parts of Nabatieh district, in addition to strikes that reached Aramoun in Mount Lebanon. The attacks also targeted Haret Hreik and al-Kafaat in the capital’s southern suburbs, with damage reported in other locations. It also reported that an Israeli force briefly entered Kfar Shouba, raided homes, and detained a man before later releasing him.

According to local media, a strike on Bint Jbeil killed three people and injured several others. The Health Ministry said a strike on Aramoun wounded an Ethiopian woman.

In a statement, the Lebanese army said five soldiers were wounded —two critically— after an Israeli strike targeted them in Qaqaiyat al-Jisr while traveling by vehicle and motorcycle.

إصابة 5 عسكريين بجروح مختلفة، اثنان منهم في حال خطرة، في منطقة قعقعية الجسر - النبطية نتيجة غارة إسرائيلية معادية أثناء تنقلهم بواسطة سيارة ودراجة نارية، ونُقلوا إلى أحد المستشفيات للمعالجة.#الجيش_اللبناني #LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/RrINx4ROAt — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) March 17, 2026

من موقع الاستهداف في قعقية الجسر في قضاء النبطية pic.twitter.com/mLMstI3vZD — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) March 17, 2026

The total toll since March 2 has reached more than 886 dead and 2,141 wounded, including women and children, the ministry affirmed.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and urged residents south of the Zahrani River to evacuate, warning that ongoing operations could endanger those remaining in the area. It also issued a specific warning for a building in Arab al-Jal, describing it as a Hezbollah-linked site.

#عاجل‼️ تحذير عاجل إلى سكان جنوب لبنان المتواجدين جنوب نهر الزهراني 🔸إن نشاطات حزب الله الإرهابية تُجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده بقوة في تلك المنطقة وهو لا ينوي المساس بكم. 🔴الغارات مستمرة حيث يعمل جيش الدفاع بقوة كبيرة في المنطقة. ولذلك وحرصًا على سلامتكم نعود ونناشدكم… pic.twitter.com/LStBkBQh3V — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 17, 2026

In a separate statement, the army said its 36th Division had joined an expanded ground operation in southern Lebanon to widen what it described as a “forward defense zone,” following artillery and airstrikes on multiple targets.

#عاجل قوات الفرقة 36 انضمت إلى توسيع العملية البرية المركّزة في جنوب لبنان🔸بدأت قوات الفرقة 36 في الأيام الأخيرة تنفيذ نشاط بري مركّز نحو هدف إضافي في جنوب لبنان وذلك لتوسيع نطاق منطقة الدفاع الأمامي.🔸إلى جانب قوات مع الفرقة 91 ومتابعة لمهمتها السابقة تواصل القوات جهود… pic.twitter.com/VG42efMWNt — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 17, 2026

Hezbollah, for its part, described retaliatory attacks on Israeli troop gatherings and positions, including in Misgav Am and areas in Khiam, Maroun al-Ras, and near Mays al-Jabal. The group also reported striking Israeli Merkava tanks in the Taybeh area with guided missiles, claiming direct hits and saying the number of targeted tanks had risen to five since the previous night.

Israeli health authorities reported 3,530 injuries since the start of the war with Iran on February 28, including 86 still receiving treatment.