Israeli strike kills two in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon on Wednesday, local media reported, despite a recent US-Iran memorandum of understanding that extended a ceasefire across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

The Israeli military said the strike targeted two armed Hezbollah members near Ali al-Taher hill, alleging they posed a threat to forces operating in “the security zone.”

🔴بعد بالقرب من المنطقة الأمنية: جيش الدفاع يهاجم استهدف مسلحين اثنين من حزب الله شكّلا تهديدًا لقواتنا في منطقة تلة علي الطاهر🔸رصدت قوات لواء غفعاتي العاملة في مرتفعات علي الطاهر صباح اليوم مخربين مسلحين اثنين من حزب الله شكّلا تهديدًا لقواتنا العاملة في المنطقة الأمنية.… pic.twitter.com/ELWwbqeQcB — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 24, 2026

Lebanese media reported additional incidents across the south. Israeli troops opened fire on two vehicles in Nabatieh al-Fawqa and near the army barracks area without causing injuries. In Bint Jbeil district, a drone dropped two stun grenades on Baraashit, while phosphorus shelling on the outskirts of the town sparked a fire. Israeli drones also maintained intensive flights over Tyre and Saida.

In Marjayoun, an Israeli patrol accompanied by a D9 bulldozer entered Ain Arab a day after the Lebanese army reopened the road leading to the village and residents returned to their homes. The patrol instructed the town's mukhtar to warn residents to leave, threatening to demolish houses if they remained.

The Lebanese army announced that its units had dismantled unexploded bombs and air-dropped munitions left behind by Israeli attacks in five villages, transferring them to secure locations for disposal.

عملت وحدات من الجيش على تفكيك عبوات وقنابل طيران غير منفجرة من مخلفات العدوان الإسرائيلي في بلدات: دير ميماس – مرجعيون، برعشيت- بنت جبيل، زبدين، الشرقية، تول - النبطية. وقد جرى نقل هذه القنابل والعبوات إلى مواقع آمنة لإجراء اللازم بشأنها.كما تعمل وحدات أخرى من الجيش على مواكبة… pic.twitter.com/Gq1elxCPGO — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) June 24, 2026

Separately, Israeli media reported that a soldier sustained light injuries overnight in an explosion in southern Lebanon and was evacuated to a hospital.

On Tuesday, Lebanon and Israel opened their fifth round of direct negotiations at the US State Department, with the three-day talks covering security and political tracks. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that Israeli troops would remain in the buffer zone in southern Lebanon "for as long as necessary," while Hezbollah has rejected any Israeli "freedom of action" and renewed its demand for a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south.

Speaking to reporters, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described the Washington negotiations as "the least costly path” for Lebanon. "We will not accept five points or even two," he said, referring to positions captured by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, while also calling for the release of detainees and a resolution to outstanding border issues.

Lebanon's Health Ministry put the cumulative toll of Israeli attacks between March 2 and June 23 at 4,192 dead and 12,171 wounded, including women and children. The Israeli army has recorded 30 soldiers killed and dozens wounded over the same period.